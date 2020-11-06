Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland on track to get COVID-19 surge under control, official says

The 14-day infection rate in Ireland fell to 202 cases per 100,000 on Thursday from 292 a week ago, data showed.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:58 IST
Ireland on track to get COVID-19 surge under control, official says
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Ireland is on track to get its second wave of COVID-19 infections under control by the end of November when the government hopes to ease some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, a senior public health official said on Thursday. Ireland moved to the highest level of restrictions to fight the virus two weeks ago, when the government banned visiting other households and travel of over 5 kilometres and closed restaurants and non-essential retail for six weeks, until Dec. 1.

Over the past two weeks the daily average of cases reported has fallen by more than half to 552, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday. "The way case numbers are behaving would suggest that case numbers are declining rapidly and that we are on target for the sort of end position we want to be in at the end of the six weeks," on Dec. 1, Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told a press briefing.

Ireland is one the few countries in Europe bucking a trend of rapidly rising infection rates. The 14-day infection rate in Ireland fell to 202 cases per 100,000 on Thursday from 292 a week ago, data showed. Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told the briefing that Ireland would need to maintain the current level of decline for another four weeks, at which point it would be up to the government to decide whether to ease restrictions.

"We've made great progress so far, but we are only halfway there," Holohan said.

Also Read: Irish PM confident on Brexit, believes British PM wants deal

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020