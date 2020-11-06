Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 1,385 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities, 1460 recoveries

Fiftythree coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said. Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 239, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack 115, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 01:10 IST
Odisha reports 1,385 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities, 1460 recoveries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,97,274 on Thursday as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fourteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 1,378, he said.

The state also registered recovery of as many as 1460 patients taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons to 2,83,533, which is 95.37 per cent of the case load. The case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.46 in Odisha, he said.

As many as 798 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 587 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Cuttack (109) and Mayurbhanj (103), he said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Mayurbhanj, two each in Cuttack and Sundergarh and one each in Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts, the official said. Fiftythree coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 239, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack 115, the official said. The state now has 12,310 active coronavirus cases, which is 4.14 per cent of Odishas total caseload, he said.

Odisha has so far tested over 47.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 50,780 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the positivity rate in the state stands at 6.21 per cent..

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020