Kenya: COVID-19 death toll rises to 1072 after 21 succumbed in 24 hours, says CS Kagwe

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:34 IST
Kenya: COVID-19 death toll rises to 1072 after 21 succumbed in 24 hours, says CS Kagwe
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MOH_Kenya)

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on November 5 has said that the death toll in Kenya from COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,072 after 21 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.

At the same time, 1,008 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 59,595. The latest cases are from a sample size of 6,038.

In his daily update on COVID-19, Kagwe also said 802 patients have recovered from the virus. Out of this number, 679 are from home-based care program while 123 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The CS said national recoveries now stand at 39,193 while cumulative tests are at 723,210.

Kagwe said from the cases, 972 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. In terms of genders, 616 are males and 392 are females with the youngest being a two-month-old infant, while the oldest is 95 years old.

The latest cases were recorded in Nairobi 417, Mombasa 87, Kiambu 51, Kajiado 48, Nakuru 35, Kisumu 32, Kakamega 32, Trans Nzoia 26, Kilifi 24, Nyandarua 23, Kericho 23, Uasin Gishu 23, Nyamira 21 and Machakos 20.

Other cases were recorded in Migori 16, Nyeri 15, Murang'a 14, Turkana 13, Siaya 10, Mandera 9, Busia 8, Meru 7, Kisii 7, West Pokot 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Makueni 6, Homa Bay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Embu 4, Nandi 3, Kririnyaga 2, Bomet 2 and Bungoma 2. Baringo, Wajir, Kwale and Taita Taveta recorded a single case each.

