Australia inquiry says police should guard hotel quarantine
The Victoria state government's decision to use private security firms instead of police and the military to enforce quarantine in Melbourne hotels has been widely blamed for lax infection controls that led to Australia's worst virus resurgence in its second-largest city. An inquiry into that quarantine program recommended in an interim report “a 24/7 police presence on-site at each quarantine facility.” The government closed Melbourne Airport to international arrivals in July before commissioning retired judge Jennifer Coate to investigate what went wrong in hotel quarantine, which has been blamed for virtually all COVID-19 community transmission in Victoria.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:22 IST
Overseas travellers should be quarantined in hotels guarded by police, an inquiry into an Australian city's bungled quarantine program reported on Friday. The Victoria state government's decision to use private security firms instead of police and the military to enforce quarantine in Melbourne hotels has been widely blamed for lax infection controls that led to Australia's worst virus resurgence in its second-largest city.
An inquiry into that quarantine program recommended in an interim report "a 24/7 police presence on-site at each quarantine facility." The government closed Melbourne Airport to international arrivals in July before commissioning retired judge Jennifer Coate to investigate what went wrong in hotel quarantine, which has been blamed for virtually all COVID-19 community transmission in Victoria. Coate will deliver her final report and findings, including who made the decisions to hire private security and rebuff the military's offer of help, by December 21.
Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos and senior public servant Chris Eccles both resigned after the inquiry heard evidence of their involvement in the program. Victoria has accounted for 819 of Australia's 907 coronavirus deaths.
Cases peaked at 725 across the state in a single day in early August. Victoria on Friday recorded its seventh day without a new COVID-19 diagnosis. Two weeks ago, Melbourne emerged from a 111-day lockdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Victoria
- Jenny Mikakos
- Jennifer Coate
- Chris Eccles
- Melbourne
- Australian
ALSO READ
Victoria police not investigating Vatican money transfers to Australia
Australia's Victoria state police no longer investigating Vatican money transfers
Victoria Premier confident of having crowds for Boxing Day Test
Victorian hologram keeps music in touch with lockdown audience
Victoria Mahoney to direct 'Shadow Force', Sterling K Brown and Kerry Washington to star