Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Over 500 cops infected by COVID so far; policemen start training on precautionary steps

Arun said after the COVID-19 outbreak, 567 policemen have been infected so far, of which 533 have recovered, 27 are undergoing treatment while seven have died. The ADGP said that police personnel posted in the emergency service have been instructed to use masks while apprehending or interrogating any culprit and wash their hands with soap.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:35 IST
UP: Over 500 cops infected by COVID so far; policemen start training on precautionary steps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has begin training its personnel on how to deal with COVID-19 infected criminals, as 500 policemen have tested positive for the disease while seven have died so far in the state, a senior police official said. Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police 112, Aseem Arun, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said, "Police personnel have been instructed that if they apprehend any criminal or a suspect or ask someone to stop for a search, they should assume that he may be a COVID-19 patient." He said that to ensure better policing, police personnel are being told modern methods of search and patrolling. "Besides, they are being told about precautions to be taken if they have to arrest anyone. All this is a part of the new training," he said. Arun said after the COVID-19 outbreak, 567 policemen have been infected so far, of which 533 have recovered, 27 are undergoing treatment while seven have died.

The ADGP said that police personnel posted in the emergency service have been instructed to use masks while apprehending or interrogating any culprit and wash their hands with soap. "If a person is a suspected case of COVID-19, then be extra careful and also change their clothes," he said. In the training, the personnel are also being told about the "Mission Shakti" campaign launched in the state for instilling a sense of security among women, the statement said.

Till now, 3,174 police personnel have been given training in 72 districts of the state. About 32,000 police personnel are deployed in the police emergency service 112. Out of these, 3,000 police personnel are deployed on four-wheelers, while 1,500 policemen are deployed on two-wheelers.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows deportation of 8 foreigners discharged of all charges

A Delhi court Friday allowed the deportation of eight foreigners, discharged of charges of being negligent and attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in March this year in violation of the government guidelines issued in wake of COVID-...

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Construction steel maker Micky Metals holds back expansion project due to 'high' power cost

TMT bar manufacturer Micky Metals Ltd is holding back an expansion plan at its steel making plant in West Bengals Birbhum district as high power tariff of the state-run electricity distribution company is making the project unviable, an off...

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020