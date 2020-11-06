Latvia to enter COVID-19 lockdown on Monday

Latvia's government on Friday declared a four-week lockdown starting on Nov. 9 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has accelerated in recent weeks in the Baltic nation. Latvia reported 367 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 7,119 with 87 deaths. It had only 2,086 total cases on Oct. 1.

Under the new rules, social contact is discouraged and a maximum of 10 people from no more than two households will be allowed to gather inside. Restaurants can serve only takeaway food and shops will limit the number of people inside. Europe has seen a second wave of COVID-19 infections with many countries, including France, Britain and Germany, opting for new lockdowns. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Catherine Evans)