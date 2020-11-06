Latvia to enter COVID-19 lockdown on Monday

Left Menu
Latvia reported 367 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 7,119 with 87 deaths. It had only 2,086 total cases on Oct. 1. Under the new rules, social contact is discouraged and a maximum of 10 people from no more than two households will be allowed to gather inside.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:03 IST
Latvia's government on Friday declared a four-week lockdown starting on Nov. 9 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has accelerated in recent weeks in the Baltic nation. Latvia reported 367 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 7,119 with 87 deaths. It had only 2,086 total cases on Oct. 1.

Under the new rules, social contact is discouraged and a maximum of 10 people from no more than two households will be allowed to gather inside. Restaurants can serve only takeaway food and shops will limit the number of people inside. Europe has seen a second wave of COVID-19 infections with many countries, including France, Britain and Germany, opting for new lockdowns. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...
