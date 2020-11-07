Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer's drug

The committee will vote on two more pivotal questions posed by the FDA, including whether Biogen has presented strong evidence that aducanumab has an effect on the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The data from the successful trial - detailed by Biogen and the FDA at the meeting - "doesn't add up to strong evidence," said committee member Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 03:01 IST
U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer's drug
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Most outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted "no" to whether a successful trial of Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's drug can be viewed as evidence that it is effective without regard for a second, failed study. They also voted that an earlier-stage study does not offer supportive evidence of Biogen's application for the drug, aducanumab. That vote was 7-0 with 4 "uncertain" votes.

On the first question, two panel members voted "uncertain," with only committee chair Dr. Nathan Fountain, neurology professor at the University of Virginia, voting that the successful trial could stand on its own. The committee will vote on two more pivotal questions posed by the FDA, including whether Biogen has presented strong evidence that aducanumab has an effect on the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

The data from the successful trial - detailed by Biogen and the FDA at the meeting - "doesn't add up to strong evidence," said committee member Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, associate professor at Harvard Medical School. The FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug by March. If approved, aducanumab would be the first new treatment for the disease in decades and the first with evidence that it may be able to slow progression of the fatal, mind-wasting condition, should it win U.S. approval.

The FDA is not obligated to abide by its advisory panel recommendations, but typically does. Biogen shares were halted ahead of the advisory panel meeting. Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and there is "a profound and enormous unmet medical need" for new treatments, Billy Dunn, director of neurology products for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said during the meeting.

The advisory committee on Friday also heard testimony from a number of people suffering from Alzheimer's including several who said they had benefited from aducanumab while enrolled in trials of the drug. "We know firsthand that it was helping Kevin," said Kim Bonham, speaking of her husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Biogen in October last year revived its plans to seek approval for aducanumab, months after it had said that an independent futility analysis of its two pivotal trials showed they were unlikely to succeed. The company said it changed course after a new analysis showed a high dose of the drug could slow disease progression.

The FDA staff earlier this week said data from one of the trials "provides the primary evidence of effectiveness" and a clinically meaningful treatment effect. They said failure of a second large trial did not detract from the findings of the positive study.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combative U.S. FDA panel votes against Biogen Alzheimer's drug

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted that a potential Alzheimers treatment from Biogen Inc has not been proven to slow progression of the disease, a sharp rebuke to agency staff that earlier t...

Motorycling-Rossi OK to race but Yamaha boss goes into quarantine

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to race in the European Grand Prix in Valencia on Friday after recovering from COVID-19 but his factory Yamaha team were hit by another outbreak of the virus.Yamaha said five staff members, including...

Trump's wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty

President Donald Trumps wild and unsupported claims of voter fraud have emerged as a high-stakes Republican loyalty test that illustrates the tug of war likely to define the future of the GOP whether he wins or loses the presidency. There i...

NERC seeks N2 billion from 2021's Budget

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC James Momoth said that the Commission would require N2 billion in the new budget, according to the reports by Today Ng. Momoth said that NERC requires the amount in the bud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020