Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to allow additional 450 citizens to return before end of 2020

Australia will permit an additional 450 citizens to return to the country before the end of the year, slightly increasing a cap enforced to reduce risks of fresh coronavirus infections being imported, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday. Australia has since July capped the number of locals allowed to return home each week in an attempt to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:05 IST
Australia to allow additional 450 citizens to return before end of 2020
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Australia will permit an additional 450 citizens to return to the country before the end of the year, slightly increasing a cap enforced to reduce risks of fresh coronavirus infections being imported, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.

Australia has since July capped the number of locals allowed to return home each week in an attempt to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19. Australia allows 6,315 citizens and permanent residents to return each week.

But with thousands stranded overseas and pressure growing, Morrison said Tasmania state has agreed to provide accommodation for the additional 450 people to undergo quarantine on the island. "We're working every option to help as many Australians return home as quickly as possible," Morrison said in an emailed statement.

Australia's second COVID-19 outbreak started after people returning from overseas in Victoria state spread the virus to hotel workers while undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine, who in turn passed the virus in the community. After daily cases in the state peaked at more than 700 infections, Victoria placed nearly 5 million people around Melbourne into a stringent lockdown for more than 100 days.

The measures have slowed the spread of the virus and Victoria on Saturday reported its eighth straight day without a COVID-19 case. Australia has recorded just over 27,600 novel coronavirus infections and 907 deaths, far fewer than many other developed countries.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Model Milind Soman booked for 'nude run' on Goa beach

Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday. The...

ITC posts Rs 3,413 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

ITC Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago, ITC said in a regulato...

7.7 pc turnout till 9 am in third phase of Bihar polls

An estimated 7.70 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday. The poll opened at 7 am in these seats...

Experience the Joy of Rain in Your Bathroom

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Imagine the leaves trembling in the breeze, serene sea in sunset and mesmerising luminous galaxies as you step into your bathroom and turn on your shower. Wouldnt it be a flabbergasting experi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020