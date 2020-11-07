Kerala Governor tests positive for coronavirus
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19.
But there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid or be under observation to be on the safe side"Khan tweeted.
The Governor, who was in New Delhi, had returned to the city on Friday morning and had got himself tested on Saturday, Raj Bhavan sources said..
