Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany reports new daily record in virus cases

Germany's disease control center is reporting a new daily record in new coronavirus infections as the pandemic continues to spread through the country. Germany has overall recorded 642,488 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with 11,226 deaths.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 16:34 IST
Germany reports new daily record in virus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's disease control center is reporting a new daily record in new coronavirus infections as the pandemic continues to spread through the country. The Robert Koch Institute said Saturday that Germany's states reported 23,300 new cases overnight, surpassing the record of 21,506 set the day before, which was the first time the country had registered more than 20,000 daily cases.

It said another 130 people died from the virus, a number that has also been trending upward but remains far lower than the high of 315 deaths reported one day in April. Alarmed by the rapid rise in numbers, Germany has imposed significant new restrictions to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

A four-week partial shutdown took effect on Monday, with bars, restaurants, leisure and sports facilities being closed and new contact restrictions imposed. Shops and schools remain open. Germany has overall recorded 642,488 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with 11,226 deaths.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...

Man sets Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting his sexual advances: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday. The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Fr...

Digital advertising firm Affle Q2 PAT jumps 73% to Rs 27 crore

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 73 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 26.97 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had logged a profit of Rs 15.58 crore in the same period a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020