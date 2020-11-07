Left Menu
Rajasthan recorded 13 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 1,979 on Saturday, while the tally rose to 2.09 lakh with 1,841 new cases, the Health Department said. The total number of people infected with the virus rose to 2,09,438, according to a health bulletin. Out of the 13 more deaths, two each were in Jaipur and Jodhpur, among others.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:39 IST
13 more COVID deaths, 1,841 cases in R'than

Rajasthan recorded 13 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 1,979 on Saturday, while the tally rose to 2.09 lakh with 1,841 new cases, the Health Department said. There are 16,327 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1.91 lakh people have been discharged so far. The total number of people infected with the virus rose to 2,09,438, according to a health bulletin.

Out of the 13 more deaths, two each were in Jaipur and Jodhpur, among others. The total fatalities climbed to 382 in Jaipur, followed by 192 in Jodhpur, 147 in Ajmer, 144 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali districts, the bulletin said. The 1,841 new cases include 341 in Jaipur, 221 in Jodhpur, 181 in Bikaner, 169 in Ajmer, 103 in Alwar and 99 in Sikar, it added. PTI AG HMB

