Italy reports daily record of 39,811 new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline

Italy has registered 39,811 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, the country's highest ever daily tally and up from 37,809 on Friday. The ministry also reported 425 COVID-19 related deaths, down from 446 the day before. A total of 41,063 people have now died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:50 IST
Italy reports daily record of 39,811 new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline
A total of 41,063 people have now died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

Italy has registered 39,811 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, the country's highest-ever daily tally and up from 37,809 on Friday. The ministry also reported 425 COVID-19 related deaths, down from 446 the day before.

A total of 41,063 people have now died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak. The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's business capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 11,489 new cases on Saturday against 9,934 on Friday.

The neighbouring Piedmont region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 4,437 cases versus 4,878 the day before.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

