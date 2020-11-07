Left Menu
As many as 1,683 more people were cured of the disease, taking Odisha's recovery count to 2,86,857 and improving the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 95.57 per cent, he said. The state's case fatality ratio stands at 0.46 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:24 IST
Odisha reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday as 1,372 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,410, he said.

The fresh infections reported in all the 30 districts pushed Odisha's COVID-19 caseload to 3,00,140, the official said. As many as 1,683 more people were cured of the disease, taking Odisha's recovery count to 2,86,857 and improving the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 95.57 per cent, he said.

The state's case fatality ratio stands at 0.46 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said. As many as 796 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while the rest were found during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 145, followed by Cuttack (121) and Nuapada (108), the official said. Three fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, two each in Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Bargarh, and one each in Puri, Balasore, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, he said.

Khurda has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 245, followed by Ganjam (231) and Cuttack (118), the official said. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to pre-existing ailments, he said.

Odisha now has 11,820 active coronavirus cases, the official said. The positivity rate in the state stands at 6.14 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested over 48.88 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 50,385 on Friday, the official added. PTI AAM ACD ACD

