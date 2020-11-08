Random checking for COVID-19 in UP's Bareilly finds 150 new cases

Around 150 people here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week during a random checking drive, officials said on Sunday

The cases include traders, auto drivers and people working in various workshops and beauty parlours, among others, they added

"The health department along with the district administration is conducting random checks. In the past one week, as many as 9,000 persons were tested in the rural areas, while 1,800 persons were tested in the urban areas. Of these 42 persons in rural areas and 108 persons in urban areas tested positive for COVID-19," Additional District Magistrate (City) Mahendra Kumar Singh said.