Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Tata launches faster COVID-19 test as cases rise

India's Tata Group launched a COVID-19 test kit on Monday that it says will process results more easily and faster than the RT-PCR method considered the gold standard for detection, at a time when cases are still rising in the country.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:03 IST
India's Tata launches faster COVID-19 test as cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's Tata Group launched a COVID-19 test kit on Monday that it says will process results more easily and faster than the RT-PCR method considered the gold standard for detection, at a time when cases are still rising in the country. The nasal swab test, developed jointly by Tata and the government, is also more accurate than the rapid antigen test currently favoured in India, the ministry of science and technology said https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1656770 in September.

Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare arm of the cars-to-clothes conglomerate, will begin manufacturing 1 million kits a month at its plant in the southern city of Chennai and can then scale up rapidly, CEO Girish Krishnamurthy told Reuters in an interview. TataMD CHECK, as the product is called, can return results in 90 minutes and will be sold through hospitals and laboratories from next month with the initial focus being on the home market, Krishnamurthy said.

"You don't need big, expensive equipment to do the test, so it becomes more accessible and available, and more labs can start testing," he said. A process based on artificial intelligence and automation will be used to test swabs, Krishnamurthy said.

India's COVID-19 cases have risen by 45,903 to 8.55 million in the past 24 hours, government data showed, with the country's infections lagging only the United States'. Deaths increased by 490 to 126,611. India does more than 1 million COVID-19 tests a day, nearly 60% of them using the rapid antigen method that is faster but less accurate.

It wants to increase testing to more than 1.5 million a day, though health experts have warned its heavy reliance on the rapid antigen tests that typically detect the virus around 80% to 90% of the time could under-report infections. Antigen devices return results in about 15 minutes compared with several hours for the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method.

"Our aspiration is that this can become a new standard in testing," Krishnamurthy said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday.Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 199...

7-yr-old boy sodomised, accused arrested: Police

A seven-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village in Roza area of the district, police said on Monday. Accused Vimal has been arrested on charges of committing the sexual offence against the order of nature, said Shahja...

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its PIN-Dispatch feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience. The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will ...

EU holds "great expectations" for president-elect Biden in trade

The European Union has great expectations of a new U.S. president and hopes the United States will re-engage in multilateral trade talks, EU officials said on Monday. EU ministers responsible for trade were meeting by video conference on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020