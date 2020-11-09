Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDA gives authorisation to Singapore-invented kit to detect neutralising antibodies from COVID-19

The FDA said on its website last Friday that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass, reported The Straits Times on Monday. The kit was invented by a team led by Professor Wang Linfa, director of Duke-National University of Singapore’s emerging infectious diseases programme, and co-developed with biotech company GenScript Biotech Corporation and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub).

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:52 IST
FDA gives authorisation to Singapore-invented kit to detect neutralising antibodies from COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A kit invented by researchers in Singapore to detect whether someone has antibodies which neutralise the coronavirus has become the first of its kind to receive authorisation from the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a media report on Monday. The FDA said on its website last Friday that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass, reported The Straits Times on Monday.

The kit was invented by a team led by Professor Wang Linfa, director of Duke-National University of Singapore's emerging infectious diseases programme, and co-developed with biotech company GenScript Biotech Corporation and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub). It can be used to see if vaccines work, check what proportion of the population has already been infected, and assist in contact tracing by enabling the health authorities to retrace the steps of the virus.

It does not require highly specialised equipment or training to use and returns results in just an hour. Prof Wang told The Straits Times that the FDA's approval was extremely significant not just for his team, but for Singapore as well.

"To have the FDA approval as the first and only commercial kit to determine neutralising antibodies for Sars-CoV-2 in the world is a very high bar to reach," the daily quoted Professor Wang as saying. "This is an incredible recognition for our team and the Singapore research and biotech landscape.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's infection tally to 58,064. There have been no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Health News Roundup: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?; CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Biden to launch COVID-19 task forcePresident-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in Ja...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has begun preparing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INF...

Turkish lira surges 6% after finance minister, cenbank chief depart

Turkeys lira staged its biggest rally in more than two years on Monday, soaring nearly 6 after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor, whose replacement said he would zero in on in...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump after Biden election win

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open for Wall Streets main indexes on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in a highly contentious election. Bidens victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020