Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish PM Lofven tests negative for COVID-19, to end self-isolation

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:03 IST
Swedish PM Lofven tests negative for COVID-19, to end self-isolation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has tested negative for COVID-19 and will end the period of self-isolating he underwent as a precaution after a contact met with a person who was found to have been infected with the disease, a spokesman said.

"After a negative COVID-19 test and consultation with a doctor, the Prime Minister will end his isolation," a spokesman for the PM said in a text message to Reuters on Monday. Sweden, like much of Europe, has seen infections surge recently, and Lofven said last week he would self-isolate after a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among...

Haze hangs in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

Delhi on Monday witnessed reduced visibility as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital. Public Works Department PWD sprinkled water around Rajghat Bus Depot as a measure to contain the rise of pollution in the city...

Cong part of Gupkar alliance, to contest J-K elections with us: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Congress is very well a part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and will contest the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir w...

WRAPUP 1-'Great day for humanity': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective

Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective based on initial trial results, the company said on Monday, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over a million people and battered the worlds e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020