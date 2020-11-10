Left Menu
Development News Edition

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Chilean president hails Pfizer success, and his country's vaccine purchase agreement

Pinera said Pfizer's trial vaccine was among a number for whom he had already signed purchase deals and had logistical and distribution plans in place to roll out, once they receive international and domestic regulators' approval. "I expect that, in the final analysis, it will be seen that Chile was hit hard by the pandemic and the global recession but managed to face it with unity, will and results that put Chile in a privilege position not only in the context of Latin America but also the world," said Pinera.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:25 IST
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Chilean president hails Pfizer success, and his country's vaccine purchase agreement

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday his country was in a "privileged and opportune" position to be able to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination campaign early next year after Pfizer Inc announced an experimental vaccine that was more than 90% effective. Pinera said Pfizer's trial vaccine was among a number for whom he had already signed purchase deals and had logistical and distribution plans in place to roll out, once they receive international and domestic regulators' approval.

"I expect that, in the final analysis, it will be seen that Chile was hit hard by the pandemic and the global recession but managed to face it with unity, will and results that put Chile in a privilege position not only in the context of Latin America but also the world," said Pinera. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Chile has a deal to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and also to purchase 14.4 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 60 million over three years from Sinovac, both of whom are testing for COVID-19 vaccines in the country. It has also signed up for 7.6 million doses through the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX, co-led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the WHO. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology which relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks and produced at more rapid scale than conventional vaccines.

Chilean science minister Andres Couve told Reuters the deal with Pfizer had a delivery schedule starting from next year but added the use of messenger RNA was an emerging and modern technology, and therefore must be analyzed very carefully. He said the U.S. could designate the emergency roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine for its own 331 million-person population as soon as November.

"Pfizer has indicated that manufacturing has begun and that there could be 50 million doses of this vaccine this year and up to 1.3 billion by 2021," he said. "As a country, we have been working for a long time on a comprehensive strategy for a safe and timely vaccine. The Ministry of Health is ready to implement vaccination plans once we have the necessary approvals to start with this treatment in the shortest time possible."

Russia's health ministry said also on Monday its own COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, was more than 90% effective, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial. In an interview on Friday, Couve told Reuters that Chile's scientific advisory team had met with Sputnik's developers but decided it was "not among the most promising" products available.

"Vaccines take a long time, often the first version of a vaccine is not necessarily the one that is most effective, it requires rounds of improvement," he said. "We are keeping these conversations open with developers who could offer opportunities in the future."

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Turkey's new economic chiefs need new crisis playbook

Turkeys two new economic czars will need a fresh crisis playbook if they are to keep the lira and the economy from plunging into deeper turmoil. The shock departure of finance minister Berat Albayrak, who is President Tayyip Erdogans son-in...

M Rameshwar Singh sworn in as MLA of Manipur

BJP leader Mayanglabam Rameshwar Singh, who was declared elected from Kakching assembly constituency by the Manipur High Court last week, was on Monday sworn in as an MLA. Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh administered the oath to Rameshwa...

Pfizer, BioNTech initial vaccine results impress, but scientists remain cautious

Scientists on Monday said initial trial results for Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine far outpaced their expectations for protection against a completely new disease, but that many questions remain unanswered.The drugmakers said ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid friction over ex-defense minister arrest

U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week to try to lower bilateral tension arising from the U.S. arrest of a former Mexican defense minister on drugs charges, two Mexican sources said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020