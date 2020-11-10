Left Menu
Himachal reports 711 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 379, while a record 711 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,198. Two deaths were reported from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan, according to the Health Department data. A total of 228 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,603.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 379, while a record 711 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,198. Two deaths were reported from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan, according to the Health Department data.

A total of 228 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,603. Eighteen people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said.  The state currently has 5,192 active COVID-19 cases. PTI DJI PTI AAR AAR

