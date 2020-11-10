FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, the drugmaker said on Monday, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

* Students outside a high school in Compiegne, north of the French capital Paris, clashed with police in protests over health risks posed by schools being open during the novel coronavirus crisis, police unions and media said. * Russia reported a record high of 21,798 new coronavirus infections on Monday as the authorities called for stricter measures to contain the virus in certain regions.

* Hungary will close secondary schools, universities and restaurants and extend its night-time curfew from Tuesday. * Britain expects to have 10 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's candidate COVID-19 vaccine available by the end of the year.

* Hospitals in the Swedish capital are struggling to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases. AMERICAS

* President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine but warned Americans to keep their guard up and masks on as Republican President Donald Trump's administration celebrated and tried to claim credit. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

ASIA-PACIFIC * World Health Organization member countries rejected a U.S.-backed appeal for Taiwan to be permitted to attend a meeting of the WHO's decision-making body expected to focus on the pandemic.

* Residents of India's capital New Delhi are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus, doctors said. * Malaysia's opposition demanded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration spend more funds under the 2021 budget to manage the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor and hungry.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A COVID-19 vaccine may be rolled out by March 2021 to the most vulnerable, which along with other advances could fundamentally change the course of the pandemic, a senior World Health Organization official said.

* Novavax Inc said it was on track to begin a delayed U.S.-based late-stage study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month. * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * News of an effective vaccine against the coronavirus is fuelling bets that a global economic recovery will buoy wide swaths of the market that have struggled under nearly nine months of the pandemic.

* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government will do all it can to help the economy recover, signalling his readiness to compile another stimulus package. * Taiwan's exports rose in October for the fourth consecutive month and at an expectation-beating pace, boosted by surging demand for the island's electronic goods as people work from home during the pandemic.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland; Editing by Ed Osmond and Arun Koyyur)