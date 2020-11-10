Moscow to close restaurants and clubs overnight for two months from Nov. 13 -mayor

Restaurants and nightclubs in Moscow will be forbidden from serving customers between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for two months, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Sobyanin, writing on his personal website, said these measures would be in place from Nov. 13 until Jan. 15.

During that period, schoolchildren would also have to stick to online remote learning. Russia on Tuesday reported 20,977 new coronavirus infections and 368 deaths. At 1,817,109, its overall case tally is the fifth largest in the world, behind the United States, India, Brazil and France.