Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer shares trim early gains; ends 3 pc higher

In early trade, it had zoomed nearly 20 per cent after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19. The stock, which jumped 16.29 per cent in early deals to its record high on the BSE, later gave up most of the gains and settled at Rs 5,048.45, a rise of 2.66 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:05 IST
Pfizer shares trim early gains; ends 3 pc higher
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Shares of Pfizer Limited on Tuesday trimmed most of its early gains to close nearly 3 per cent higher. In early trade, it had zoomed nearly 20 per cent after Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The stock, which jumped 16.29 per cent in early deals to its record high on the BSE, later gave up most of the gains and settled at Rs 5,048.45, a rise of 2.66 per cent. At the NSE, it ended up 2.59 per cent at Rs 5,051, after gaining 19.83 per cent to its lifetime high of Rs 5,900 during the day.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19. "We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday.

After discussion with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the companies recently elected to drop the 32-case interim analysis and conduct the first interim analysis at a minimum of 62 cases, the company said in a statement. "... we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks," Bourla said.

However, the announcement does not mean a vaccine is imminent. This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries, the AP reported. Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends.

The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world -- four of them so far in huge studies in the US.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moglix expands footprint across India, sets up supply chain centres at Goa, Assam

Business-to-business commerce firm Moglix is expanding its footprint across India and is now present at 35 locations with the inclusion of Goa and Guwahati. The announcement of Moglixs decision to enter new geographies in the country comes ...

Several thousand fleeing conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan- official

About 2,500 Ethiopians are known to have crossed the border into Sudan over the past two days as they flee fighting in their home country, an official in Sudans eastern Kassala state said on Tuesday.The number is increasing around the clock...

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020