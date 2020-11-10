J-K records 492 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 492 fresh COVID-19 cases, while seven fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 99,844 and the death toll to 1,549, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Out of the fresh cases, 206 were from Jammu division and 286 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 131 COVID-19 cases, followed by 93 in Jammu. There are 5,415 active cases, while 92,880 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported seven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one from Jammu division and six from the Kashmir Valley..

