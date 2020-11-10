Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish COVID-19 cases surge as testing struggles to keep up

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:25 IST
Swedish COVID-19 cases surge as testing struggles to keep up

Sweden, whose soft-touch virus approach has placed it in the global spotlight, recorded new 15,779 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as a resurgent pandemic stretched testing to the limit in many hard-hit and densely populated regions.

The increase since the Health Agency's previous update on Friday compared with a 10,177 case jump for the corresponding period last week. Cases in Sweden, which does not publish data over the weekend or Mondays, have repeatedly hit daily records over the last two weeks. "We can see that the increase is evident in all age groups," Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference.

"Like the other curves, deaths are also heading higher, though not as steeply yet." Sweden also tightened recommendations for three more regions on Tuesday, meaning inhabitants in 13 out of 21 regions now are advised to work from home, avoid public transport and limit social interaction outside the family as much as possible.

Several regions are struggling to keep up with demand for testing even as it hit a record last week, forcing authorities in the biggest cities and hard-hit areas such as Ostergotland to restrict bookings amid a scramble to raise capacity. "We are in a period where we have difficulty getting supplies of, above all, chemical reagents that we need to analyse the tests," Rickard Lundin, a member of the Ostergotland healthcare task force, said.

"We have received signals from our suppliers that it is difficult to come by this material nationally right now." Sweden registered 35 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,057 during the pandemic. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

A British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital, police said Tuesday. Police said the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight b...

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments over fate of Obamacare law

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a challenge by Republican-governed states backed by President Donald Trumps administration aiming to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law. President-elect...

SPECIAL REPORT-Phantom buyers in Russia, advice from Iran help Venezuela skirt sanctions

On Aug. 21, a tanker called the Otoman docked at the Jose oil terminal on Venezuelas coast in the Caribbean to load 1.82 million barrels of heavy crude, according to the state oil companys internal documents.Yet no tanker with that name is ...

UK health minister advocates worldwide rethink on mink farming after Danish outbreak

British health minister Matt Hancock suggested on Tuesday that the international community should look again at mink farming, alluding to a ban on the industry after a new coronavirus strain spread to humans from mink in Denmark. Hancock ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020