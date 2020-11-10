COVID-19: 20 more deaths, 491 new cases in Punjab

Twenty more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab pushed the toll to 4,358 while 491 new cases took the infection tally to 1,38,485 on Tuesday, officials said. There are 5,038 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (76), SAS Nagar (75) and Ludhiana (74). The total number of cured people in the state is 1,29,089. Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 134 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD RHL