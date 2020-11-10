Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of Assembly winter session

"No decision has been taken on the question-hour during the winter session," Patro said. The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement on expenditure will be presented on November 29..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:38 IST
Odisha MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test ahead of Assembly winter session

All legislators and staffers of the Odisha Assembly will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test before the commencement of the winter session from November 20, Speaker S N Patro said on Tuesday. A special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for collection of samples of the lawmakers, officials and journalists from November 17, and those who test negative for the disease will be allowed to participate in the proceedings, he said.

Another round of test will be conducted during the 40-day winter session, and the dates of which will be announced later, he said after holding a meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. The COVID-19 protocols followed in the previous monsoon session of the Assembly will be in place this time, and the House will function in strict adherence to the health safety norms, he said.

The Assembly building will be sanitised every day during the session, he said. The Speaker said the proceedings will continue on Saturdays and Sundays, while an option for the elderly MLAs to participate in it through video conference will also be given.

As per the calendar of sittings, the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for the year 2020-2021 will be presented in the Assembly on the first day. "No decision has been taken on the question-hour during the winter session," Patro said.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement on expenditure will be presented on November 29..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India in talks with all COVID vaccine manufacturers, domestic and foreign: Health ministry

A day after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of their potential vaccine for the coronavirus, the health ministry on Tuesday said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is in conv...

Brown sugar seized in Odisha's Jajpur, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested after brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh was sized in Odishas Jajpur district on Tuesday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Excise Department raided a house in the Chuna Bhati area and seized 31 gr...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

A British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital, police said Tuesday. Police said the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020