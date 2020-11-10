Left Menu
Punjab Health Minister hands appointment letters to 482 medical officers

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 482 medical officers, including 107 specialist doctors, in a move that the Chief Minister said would help further strengthen the state's health infrastructure amid the Covid pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:45 IST
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 482 medical officers, including 107 specialist doctors, in a move that the Chief Minister said would help further strengthen the state's health infrastructure amid the Covid pandemic. The 107 specialist doctors, who are likely to be assigned to District and Sub-Divisional Hospitals to meet the shortage of such doctors there, include 19 ENT, 32 pathologists, 7 medicine, 18 ophthalmologists, 4 psychiatrists, 11 skin and 16 ortho specialists. The 375 new medical officers (general) will help overcome the shortage of emergency services.

The move, which will give a boost to Punjab's fight against Covid, is also part of the state government's strategic focus on providing employment to youth under Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's visionary 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme. Under this flagship scheme, the Health Department had recruited a total of 7,000 doctors and paramedical staff from 2017 till 2019, while recruitment to another 3,940 posts is in process. At his residence earlier, the Health Minister pledged the newly recruited medical officers (general) and specialist doctors to take up their duties with commitment and sincerity and join the state's efforts to battle coronavirus with responsibility. Urging them to treat all patients without discrimination, he expressed the confidence that they would serve honestly and contribute to further improve the Covid situation, which was currently under control in Punjab, and also help boost the overall health services in the state.

Apart from Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for family members of the health workers who unfortunately die in the fight against Coronavirus, a host of other welfare measures were in place to help them, said the Health Minister. (ANI)

