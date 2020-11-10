Odisha reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Left Menu
After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:26 IST
After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official said. The state also registered of 13 deaths, which pushed the coastal states coronavirus death toll to 1,454, he said.

Total 1,521 recovered from the infection during the day, following which the total number of COVID-cured persons in the state rose to 2,89,689, which is 95.67 per cent of the caseload. Odisha's new COVID-19 positive cases on a day have dropped below 1,000, for the first time since July 20, a senior official said.

"This has been possible due to the dedicated efforts of COVID Warriors who continue to work tirelessly in the field every day," he said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement expressed happiness as the daily new cases dropped below the 1,000-mark.

"Appreciated the hard work and dedication of COVID warriors, including healthcare workers for helping the state in giving a strong fight back against the pandemic," he said. Of the new cases reported from 29 of the states 30 districts, 572 have been reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 415 are local contact cases.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of 107 new cases. The other 28 districts reported less than 100 fresh cases, he said. Of the 13 fresh fatalities, three each were from Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts while Khurda and Sundergargh reported two casualties each.

One each died in the districts of Balasore, Bargarh and Keonjhar, the data released by the department said. The state has so far reported 1,454 fatalities of which Khurda district alone accounted for 254 deaths, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (120).

This apart, 53 COVID-19 positive patients have also died in the state, but the government attributed the cause of their deaths to some other disease, he said. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 12,584 while 2,89,689 patients have recovered from the infectious disease.

The state has so far conducted tests on 50.27 lakh samples, including 43,409 on Monday. The states positivity rate stands at 6.04 per cent, he said..

