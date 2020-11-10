12 deaths, 611 new virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 391, while 611 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,809. Seven deaths were reported from Shimla, two from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Kinnaur and Bilaspur, according to a Health Department data. A total of 424 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 21,027. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said. The state currently has 5,365 active COVID-19 cases.