Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients

The 3,891 fresh cases included 869 from Kolkata and 844 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,03,204..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:26 IST
West Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 per cent, it said.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease. The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 17 new deaths while 15 people died in Kolkata due to the disease, the bulletin said. The other coronavirus casualties were reported from several other districts of the state.

Out of the 53 deaths, 43 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The 3,891 fresh cases included 869 from Kolkata and 844 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,03,204..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Slaves rescued from illegal gold mine run by blacklisted Brazilian

The rescue of 39 slaves from an illegal gold mine in Brazil run by a known offender highlights the difficulty in ending crimes where large profits are involved, labor authorities said.Labour inspector Magno Riga said a team raided a mining ...

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...

Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.We need to think about, if w...

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to do the right thing and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020