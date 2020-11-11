West Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 per cent, it said.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease. The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444. North 24 Parganas district accounted for 17 new deaths while 15 people died in Kolkata due to the disease, the bulletin said. The other coronavirus casualties were reported from several other districts of the state.

Out of the 53 deaths, 43 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. The 3,891 fresh cases included 869 from Kolkata and 844 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 50,03,204..