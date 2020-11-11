Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Quebec, which has recorded the most cases, will maintain restrictions on the hardest-hit areas for at least another two weeks, Premier Francois Legault said. Health authorities in Toronto, Canada's most populous city, announced an existing ban on indoor dining, casinos and gyms would be extended for another 28 days to control what they called the most serious spread of the virus so far.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 03:10 IST
Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to "do the right thing" and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. "We are seeing record spikes this morning across the country, so I urge the premiers and the mayors to please do the right thing: act now to protect public health," he told a news conference. Over the past week Canada has posted a daily average of more than 3,800 cases.

As Trudeau spoke, the central province of Manitoba announced a major shutdown beginning on Thursday. All social gatherings will be forbidden, restaurants closed except for takeout meals, and recreational facilities shut. Even supermarkets and pharmacies will operate only at 25% capacity. Quebec, which has recorded the most cases, will maintain restrictions on the hardest-hit areas for at least another two weeks, Premier Francois Legault said.

Health authorities in Toronto, Canada's most populous city, announced an existing ban on indoor dining, casinos and gyms would be extended for another 28 days to control what they called the most serious spread of the virus so far. "Our situation is incredibly urgent," Toronto's chief medical officer Eileen de Villa told reporters.

New cases are rising everywhere except for the Atlantic Coast provinces, which have closed their borders even to most other Canadian visitors. But many provinces have resisted imposing another round of lockdowns, fearing potential economic damage. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said "it is clear we have yet to bend the curve on accelerated growth." The virus will have more chance to spread as winter sets in, forcing people indoors, she said.

In Canada, health restrictions are the jurisdiction of provincial governments. Ottawa can step in during an emergency, but Trudeau said he saw no need for such action. "I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy," said Trudeau, noting that Ottawa has provided billions of dollars to help businesses and people through the health crisis.

($1 = 1.3006 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-No Green Jacket guarantee acknowledges McIlroy

If Rory McIlroy is fairly confident of one day winning the Masters and completing the career grand slam, he has also been around the block often enough to know that nothing is guaranteed in golf or much else for that matter.McIlroy is all t...

Europe charges Amazon with using dominance and data to squeeze rivals

The European Union charged Amazon with damaging retail competition, alleging on Tuesday that the U.S. company uses its size, power and data to gain an unfair advantage over smaller merchants that sell on its online platform. The move by com...

NFL-League approves plan for 16-team playoff field if COVID-19 forces cancellations

NFL owners approved a proposal on Tuesday to expand the playoff field from 14 teams to 16 if clubs are unable to complete the same number of regular-season games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal, which was approved unanimo...

POLL-Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede

Nearly 80 of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election after most media organizations called the race for the Democrat based on his leads in critical battleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020