Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: California, Midwest states clamp down again

Drug maker Moderna Inc CALIFORNIA PREDICTS MORE RESTRICTIONS California has seen coronavirus hospitalizations spiral by 32% over the past two weeks, Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services secretary, told reporters at a briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 05:54 IST
COVID-19: California, Midwest states clamp down again

California and several states across the U.S. Midwest tightened restrictions on residents on Tuesday as the nation's top infectious disease specialist called on Americans to remain vigilant until a vaccine can be approved and distributed. The new clampdowns were announced as the number of COVID-19 infections surged again in the United States with the onset of colder weather, straining hospitals and medical resources in some cities.

"There's a real thing called COVID-19 fatigue, that's understandable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN in an interview. "But hang in there a bit longer, do the things you need to do and we'll be OK." The U.S. government could begin vaccinating Americans as early as December if Pfizer Inc moves quickly in gaining approval of a vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday.

Pfizer said earlier this week the vaccine was more than 90% effective against COVID-19, based on results from a large, late-stage trial. Drug maker Moderna Inc

CALIFORNIA PREDICTS MORE RESTRICTIONS California has seen coronavirus hospitalizations spiral by 32% over the past two weeks, Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services secretary, told reporters at a briefing. Intensive-care unit admissions had spiked by 30%, he said.

Three California counties home to about 5.5 million people - San Diego, Sacramento and Stanislaus - must reverse their reopening plans and go back to the most restrictive category of rules as a result of the spikes, Ghaly said. Those regulations ban indoor dining in restaurants, as well as indoor activities in gyms and religious institutions.

"We anticipate if things stay the way they are ... over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier" by next week, Ghaly said. In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz announced new restrictions as the Midwestern state reported record-high daily COVID-19 hospitalizations, and medical systems said they may struggle to cope with the surge.

Minnesota reported 1,224 coronavirus hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 1,084 the previous day, according to a Reuters tally. Beginning on Friday, restaurants and bars in Minnesota must close dine-in services between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and keep the number of patrons below 50% of capacity. The governor’s order also includes private social gatherings, which must be limited to 10 people from three households or less.

“We've turned our dials, we're going to have to turn them back a little bit today,” Walz told a briefing. In Illinois, which recorded its highest number of daily cases on Tuesday with 12,626 new infections, Governor J.B. Pritzker told reporters a majority of the state's regions were seeing higher hospitalization rates than in the spring.

59,000 HOSPITALIZED Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also took steps to curb the disease's spread, limiting the size of social gatherings and imposing a targeted mask-wearing requirement for certain situations.

About 59,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the United States as of Monday, the country's highest-ever number of in-patients being treated for the disease. Daily new infections exceeded 100,000 for the sixth consecutive day. Hospitalizations are a key metric of the pandemic because, unlike case counts, they do not rise and fall with the number of tests performed.

The United States, the world's third-most populous country behind China and India, has logged the greatest number of cases and deaths, although other countries have higher per-capita totals. Fauci earlier on Tuesday welcomed the Pfizer vaccine announcement but warned the winter months promised to bring more infections as people stay indoors. Health officials were reporting more infections from small gatherings, an indication the virus is being spread by asymptomatic people, he told MSNBC.

Cases were also spiking in nursing homes, said Mark Parkinson, president and chief executive of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Nursing homes in the hard-hit Midwest had seen a 120% increase in weekly COVID-19 cases since mid-September, the group said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Offering discounts galore, Alibaba launches China's first post-Covid Singles' Day

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd kicked off its annual Singles Day mega-shopping event on Wednesday, looking to cash in on consumers itching for discounts as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis. Alibaba launched ...

WRAPUP 7-Biden says nothing will stop transition as Trump vows new legal action

Removes extraneous apostrophe in paragraph four By Simon Lewis and Jeff MasonWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 10 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, while...

Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration' then softens tone on post-election transition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every legal vote was counted, it would lead to a second Trump administration, appearing to reject Democrat Joe Bidens victory over President Donald Trump. But hours ...

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

LONDON, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - European Union aid has been used to pay for surveillance equipment and training in countries with inadequate safeguards against excessive state snooping, rights groups said on Wednesday, calling f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020