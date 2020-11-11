Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock markets gained on Wednesday, as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 09:43 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

California and several states across the U.S. Midwest tightened restrictions on residents on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged again, while authorities in Europe fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them are facing legal obstacles. * Spain will get the first vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in early 2021, while Italy expects to receive an initial 3.4 mln shots in January.

* Ireland will ease travel curbs for arrivals from "red" regions of Britain and the European Union hardest hit by COVID-19 from Nov. 29. AMERICAS

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to "do the right thing" and take stricter measures. * If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

* Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China. * Nepal will provide free COVID-19 tests and treatment, an aide to the prime minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saeb Erekat, one of the most experienced and high-profile advocates for the Palestinian cause over decades of dispute with Israel, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

* Lebanon ordered a full lockdown for around two weeks to stem rising infections and allow a badly strained health sector to bolster capacity. * Botswana signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States will this week begin distributing Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to state health departments.

* The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets gained on Wednesday, as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States. * New Zealand's central bank introduced a new funding programme on Wednesday that would reduce costs for lenders, while holding its benchmark interest rate at record lows.

* British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Arun Koyyur)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in ManipursTengnoupal district, police said on WednesdayActing on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, be...

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion US arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest 3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components. Taiwan Semiconducto...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said orders made during its Singles Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts. This years shopping ext...

France, Germany push for tighter EU borders after attacks

France and Germany pushed on Tuesday to tighten European Union borders to head off what President Emmanuel Macron called the threat of terrorism after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris, Nice, and Vienna within a mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020