FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and several states across the U.S. Midwest tightened restrictions on residents on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged again, while authorities in Europe fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them are facing legal obstacles. * Spain will get the first vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in early 2021, while Italy expects to receive an initial 3.4 mln shots in January.

* Ireland will ease travel curbs for arrivals from "red" regions of Britain and the European Union hardest hit by COVID-19 from Nov. 29. AMERICAS

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the country's 10 provinces to "do the right thing" and take stricter measures. * If Pfizer Inc submits the positive initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

ASIA-PACIFIC * A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

* Australia is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including parts of China. * Nepal will provide free COVID-19 tests and treatment, an aide to the prime minister said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saeb Erekat, one of the most experienced and high-profile advocates for the Palestinian cause over decades of dispute with Israel, died on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

* Lebanon ordered a full lockdown for around two weeks to stem rising infections and allow a badly strained health sector to bolster capacity. * Botswana signed an agreement with the global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the WHO, giving it the option to buy coronavirus vaccines for 20% of its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States will this week begin distributing Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 antibody treatment to state health departments.

* The severe adverse event which caused the Brazilian health regulator to suspend trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac was a suicide, broadcaster TV Cultura reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets gained on Wednesday, as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States. * New Zealand's central bank introduced a new funding programme on Wednesday that would reduce costs for lenders, while holding its benchmark interest rate at record lows.

* British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Arun Koyyur)