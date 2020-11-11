Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Hong Kong, Singapore plan quarantine-free travel bubble

A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22, the two cities said on Wednesday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with a quota of 200 travellers per flight, officials said. This would be increased to two flights a day from Dec. 7.

Travellers from both cities must arrive on designated flights and must undertake COVID-19 tests. No quarantine will be required and there will be no restrictions on the reasons for travel. The travel bubble will be suspended if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, they added. California, U.S. Midwest states clamp down again

California and several states across the U.S. Midwest tightened restrictions on residents on Tuesday as the nation's top infectious disease specialist called on Americans to remain vigilant until a vaccine can be approved and distributed. The new clampdowns were announced as the number of COVID-19 infections surged again in the United States with the onset of colder weather, straining hospitals and medical resources in some cities.

"There's a real thing called COVID-19 fatigue, that's understandable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN in an interview. "But hang in there a bit longer, do the things you need to do and we'll be OK." Coronavirus kills 15,000 U.S. mink since August

More than 15,000 mink in the United States have died of the coronavirus since August, and authorities are keeping about a dozen farms under quarantine while they investigate the cases, state agriculture officials said. The U.S. states of Utah, Wisconsin and Michigan - where the coronavirus has killed mink - said they do not plan to cull animals and are monitoring the situation in Denmark, which last week embarked on a plan to eliminate all of its 17 million mink.

U.S. authorities are urging farmers to wear protective gear like masks and gloves when handling mink to avoid infecting the animals. The coronavirus has also infected cats, dogs, a lion and a tiger, according to the USDA. Experts say mink appear to be the most susceptible animal so far. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; editing by Richard Pullin)