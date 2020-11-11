Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Simply put, no one believes Putin and our faith is in Pfizer, AstraZeneca and other big pharma names to deliver the goods.” DMITRY DOLGIN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RUSSIA, ING "I think the news is supportive of the market sentiment, as it shows that the list of competing vaccines under development is wide, and the time frame of the process seems similar in various countries.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:42 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

The initial results are the second to be published from a late-stage human trial of a vaccine that could halt a pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people and ravaged the global economy. Independent experts said knowledge about the trial's design and protocol was sparse, making it extremely difficult to interpret the figures released on Wednesday.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Monday their shot was more than 90% effective. MARKET REACTION: European stocks and U.S. stock futures extended gains slightly after the announcement. World stocks rallied to record highs following Pfizer's encouraging vaccine update on Monday.

COMMENTS IAN JONES, PROFESSOR OF VIROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF READING, UK

"The Sputnik data is yet more good news for Covid-19 vaccine development. Although based on fewer cases than the recent Pfizer data, the vaccine looks as efficient and, like the Pfizer data, confirms and extends the earlier phase 2 results. We still need to know about the longevity of the response and the efficiency in different age groups, but the result bodes well for the other trials currently in progress and for having enough vaccine in geographically diverse regions to enable a comprehensive vaccination program on a global scale."

JOSHUA MAHONY, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, IG "The Russian vaccine results are impressive if reports that they are 92% effective are to be believed. Coming swiftly after the Pfizer announcement, Russian authorities have claimed a marginally better rate of protection for their product. However, the lack of market reaction does highlight an element of mistrust over these findings, with the level of adoption in Western nations unlikely to be high for a product out of Russia.

It is also becoming evident that vaccines will likely need to come from a more reliable and domestic source if they are to be provided swiftly, with the UK still expected to be holding out for the results of the Oxford/AstraZeneca trial in the hope they can lessen the logistical hurdles." NEIL WILSON, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT MARKETS.COM,

"Markets are ignoring any Russian vaccine updates since most people simply don't trust Moscow on such issues. Worries about efficacy and safety have not been satisfied. Simply put, no one believes Putin and our faith is in Pfizer, AstraZeneca and other big pharma names to deliver the goods." DMITRY DOLGIN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RUSSIA, ING

"I think the news is supportive of the market sentiment, as it shows that the list of competing vaccines under development is wide, and the time frame of the process seems similar in various countries. But there is still uncertainty as to if and when this vaccine would allow removing the epidemiological restrictions in the economy, and this uncertainty in Russia is similar to the international situation.

The potential milestones that would increase economic confidence include reaching necessary production capacity for the mass vaccination and ensuring public support for it. Based on the opinion of public healthcare experts, 2021 appears to be the earliest possible date for this to be achieved." NIKOLAY MARKOV, SENIOR ECONOMIST, PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

"It can really be a game changer in the fight against the pandemic as the Sputnik V vaccine ranks in the top 5 of the world's potentially most effective vaccines against COVID. If the vaccine is as efficient as they claim, they may gradually get the pandemic under control, albeit this will take some time, but is very likely by mid-2021.

In that case, I think that Europe may want to order more vaccines from Russia and not only from the U.S. Obviously, Turkey will be a first big buyer of the Russian vaccine and may become one of the main manufacturers. The main question in the fight against the pandemic is whether people will be willing to take the vaccine. A recent survey shows that at the world level, more than a third are not willing to."

DANNY ALTMANN, PROFESSOR OF IMMUNOLOGY, IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON "I can see no a priori reason to disbelieve these results, but it's so very hard to comment, because there is so little data there."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diageo recalls new non-alcoholic Guinness in Britain due to contamination

Diageo recalled its non-alcoholic beer Guinness 0.0 in Britain on Wednesday due to microbiological contamination, just over two weeks after launching the product into the competitive and growing market for non-alcoholic beer.Guinness, the b...

Vietnam rebukes Netflix, Apple, over lack of tax payments

Vietnams information minister on Tuesday accused foreign streaming companies like Netflix and Apple of skirting their tax responsibilities, saying it would create unfair competition for domestic firms. Foreign streaming firms, which have co...

Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn's pay

The defense team for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began questioning a key prosecution witness in a Tokyo court this week, seeking to show the alleged underreporting of income of his boss Carlos Ghosn was devised by others at the autom...

HC asks Delhi govt to file status report on steps taken to control COVID spread

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to file a status report explaining the steps it has taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic observing a surge in the number of infections in the last two weeks. During the hearing,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020