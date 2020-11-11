Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's decentralised but unified mechanism was behind COVID-19 unique response strategy: Vardhan

India's decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind the unique response strategy for COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. "Our decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind our unique response strategy for COVID-19," Vardhan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:41 IST
India's decentralised but unified mechanism was behind COVID-19 unique response strategy: Vardhan

India's decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind the unique response strategy for COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. Addressing BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Health Ministers Conference, he said India's COVID-19 response approach was preemptive, proactive and graded. Starting with early screening and isolation of passengers, imposing lockdowns and creating containment zones to prevent over-burdening of health facilities and personnel, propagating behaviour change as an integral move to contain the spread, and ultimately recognizing the imperative need for reopening of the economy in a phased, cautious and responsible manner, he said.

Vardhan said while the Centre steered this movement with constant monitoring and evaluation, providing handholding support to the states to tackle this crisis holistically, respective state governments also undertook various unique strategies to keep their response mechanism agile and vigilant. "Our decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind our unique response strategy for COVID-19," Vardhan said. He said India has curated its response, keeping in mind the large population size.

"Several technological innovations were also leveraged in our pandemic management efforts. While applications such as Arogya Setu and ITIHAS facilitate rapid contact tracing and surveillance, the interactive and dynamic COVID India Portal enabled real time tracking and monitoring," Vardhan added. The iGOT portal (Integrated Government Online Training) was also launched as a training module for our frontline health workers, he said. "We worked round-the-clock to boost domestic production and expand our healthcare workforce, thus bridging major gaps in demand and supply of essentials such as testing kits, PPEs, ventilators etc. Furthermore, an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat movement has now been launched to become self-sufficient in all our capacities," Vardhan said.

He underlined the need for an aggressive roadmap and a strong show of solidarity to curtail any present and future risks threatening safety and wellbeing of millions of global citizens. "There is also an impending need to share reliable and accurate data and any lessons drawn in the course of managing this pandemic, to eliminate any threat of emerging disease outbreaks and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to healthcare for one and all," he said..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wedne...

Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDAs victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen vikas raaj rule of development over an atmosph...

Faceless appeal scheme not available in serious fraud, international tax cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal...

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020