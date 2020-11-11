Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's UN envoy Ambassador Tirumurti physically presents credentials to UN chief Guterres

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has physically presented his credentials to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, five months after he assumed charge as the Indian envoy during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:01 IST
India's UN envoy Ambassador Tirumurti physically presents credentials to UN chief Guterres
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has physically presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, five months after he assumed charge as the Indian envoy during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. "After virtually presenting my credentials in May at the peak of COVID pandemic in New York, today -- more than 5 months after my arrival, I physically presented my credentials to the UN Secretary-General," Tirumurti tweeted on Tuesday.

The Indian envoy thanked Guterres for his warm wishes to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tirumurti also tweeted a photograph of his meeting with Guterres. Both were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings and interactions at the UN have been taking place virtually. New York was one of the worst-hit cities by the coronavirus, losing over 33,000 lives.

So far, COVID-19 has killed 1.2 million people with 51.5 million confirmed cases across the world. Tirumurti arrived in New York on May 19 to assume charge as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"Privileged to take over...as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the UN to present virtual credentials!" Tirumurti had tweeted in May. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeded Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired on April 30.

India is all set to join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PLI scheme to revolutionise 'Make in India' initiative: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 11 PTI&#160;The governments decision to approve Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme for 10 sectors is set to revolutionise the Make in India initiative and will create competent, globally integral economies of scale for ho...

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wedne...

Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDAs victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen vikas raaj rule of development over an atmosph...

Faceless appeal scheme not available in serious fraud, international tax cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020