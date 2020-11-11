India's UN envoy Ambassador Tirumurti physically presents credentials to UN chief Guterres

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has physically presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, five months after he assumed charge as the Indian envoy during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. "After virtually presenting my credentials in May at the peak of COVID pandemic in New York, today -- more than 5 months after my arrival, I physically presented my credentials to the UN Secretary-General," Tirumurti tweeted on Tuesday.

The Indian envoy thanked Guterres for his warm wishes to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tirumurti also tweeted a photograph of his meeting with Guterres. Both were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings and interactions at the UN have been taking place virtually. New York was one of the worst-hit cities by the coronavirus, losing over 33,000 lives.

So far, COVID-19 has killed 1.2 million people with 51.5 million confirmed cases across the world. Tirumurti arrived in New York on May 19 to assume charge as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"Privileged to take over...as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the UN to present virtual credentials!" Tirumurti had tweeted in May. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeded Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired on April 30.

India is all set to join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.