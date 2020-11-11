2,184 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 2,184 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. State Health Department said that 2,210 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,20,339.

With 28 more fatalities reported, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,415. The state has 18,655 active cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read: VP, PM condole Tamil Nadu minister's demise