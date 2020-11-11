Trauma hospital at J-K's Bijbehara converted to COVID centre for pregnant women

The construction of the Trauma hospital at Bijbehara in Anantnag district here was recently completed under the central government's scheme, but before it was made operational, the pandemic struck the nation. Currently, the facility is serving as the COVID-19 centre for pregnant women. "During this pandemic, we have converted this 100 bedded trauma hospital into COVID facility for positive pregnant women, as we have all modern facilities like ventilators available here," Dr BS Tulla Medical Superintendent of the facility said.

Dr Samreen, Medical Officer posted at the hospital informed that the facility has a dedicated medical team that is available round the clock for the patients. "I hope more such hospitals are opened in the area so that people do not have to travel for treatment, and more lives are saved," she said.

The patients who had to earlier travel to Srinagar or Anantnag for treatment of the novel coronavirus thanked the hospital administration for converting the facility into a COVID-19 facility. Sajad Ahmad, whose wife tested COVID positive a week before her delivery said the normal hospital would not have been able to handle the sudden complication in her delivery, and travelling to Srinagar or Anantnag could have been fatal.

"On the day of her delivery, she was shifted to this facility dedicated for pregnant women with COVID-19 infection. Our child was delivered here free of cost. The staff was always available on call, and very helpful. We are thankful that such a facility is opened here or otherwise we don't know how we would have managed," said Ahmed. (ANI)