Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The death toll is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. Asked about the latest milestone, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is "not out of the woods yet" even as Pfizer this week announced that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:50 IST
UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Asked about the latest milestone, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is "not out of the woods yet" even as Pfizer this week announced that early data showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. "Every death is a tragedy and we mourn everybody who's gone," Johnson said.

He has ordered England back into a month-long national lockdown amid concerns that a second wave of infections could overwhelm the health service. But Johnson has been criticised by political opponents for moving too slowly into both national lockdowns, for a shortage of personal protective equipment and for failing to protect the elderly in care homes.

Early in the pandemic, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, had said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be "a good outcome". A further 22,950 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 20,412 a day earlier.

"Sadly the upward trend is likely to continue and it will be several weeks before any impact of the current measures - and the sacrifices we are all making – is seen and is reflected in the data," Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of Public Health England, said in a statement.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020