Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's new COVID-19 cases slow but hospitalisations at a record

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:11 IST
France's new COVID-19 cases slow but hospitalisations at a record

French health authorities on Thursday reported 33,172 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, slightly down versus Wednesday's 35,879 and much lower than Saturday's record of 86,852. But the number of hospitalisations for the disease increased by 737 to reached a new all-time high of 32,638, almost 350 higher than the previous April 14 peak of 32,292.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 425, to 42,960, versus 328 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,898,710.

Also Read: Two dead in knife attack in French church, official say terrorism suspected

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland parties reach deal to extend COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Irelands power-sharing government on Thursday agreed to extend COVID-19 restrictions for between one and two weeks, falling short of stricter measures demanded by Irish nationalist parties. Northern Ireland in mid-October became th...

Jharkhand allows bursting of firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali

People of Jharkhand can burst firecrackers for two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm on the day of Diwali, the states pollution control body said in an order on Thursday. In the urban areas of several districts including Ranchi where the pollu...

Remote Canadian town programs radar to spot approaching polar bears

Along the frosty coast of Hudson Bay, hundreds of polar bears have been wandering for weeks, waiting for the wintertime sea ice to form so they can return to hunting ringed seals.Until then, they represent a danger to the 900 people living ...

Manchester United posts 20% drop in quarterly revenue

Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20 fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis.The company was expected to report resul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020