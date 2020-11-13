Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus -The Lancet

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 06:26 IST
Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal https://bit.ly/3kol5kR. About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.

