Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's 'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

Peter Sutcliffe, a former grave digger, was serving concurrent life sentences for killing 13 women in Yorkshire and northwest England between 1975 and 1980. British media reported he had refused treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from a number of underlying health conditions.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:57 IST
UK's 'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

The British serial killer known as the “Yorkshire Ripper", a man who instilled terror and fear across northern England in the 1970s, died Friday at a hospital there. He was 74. Peter Sutcliffe, a former grave digger, was serving concurrent life sentences for killing 13 women in Yorkshire and northwest England between 1975 and 1980.

British media reported he had refused treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from a number of underlying health conditions. His death will be investigated by the coroner. Sutcliffe’s barbaric attacks on young women were compounded by the police incompetence that allowed him to evade arrest and continue killing. The manhunt for the Ripper was one of the biggest the country had ever known, with some 2.5 million hours spent trying to catch him. Documentaries have chronicled how stubborn UK investigators stuck to their theories, missing key leads, ignoring contradictory evidence and wasting time in the hunt for the killer.

Although he was interviewed nine times in the investigation, Sutcliffe was only caught after being found with a prostitute in his car. He was arrested on January 2, 1981, in the English city of Sheffield, and later confessed, although he denied it at his trial. He was convicted on May 22, 1981, at London's Central Criminal Court of 13 counts of murder, seven cases of attempted murder and was sentenced to 20 concurrent life terms.

During his trial, even Sutcliffe expressed surprise that he was able to carry on for so long. “It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier — they had all the facts,” he said.

The police had found themselves overwhelmed with information, and a card system they created was improperly cross-referenced, causing key facts to be misplaced. Details about his appearance, such as a gap in his teeth and size seven feet, were not flagged. During one of his interviews, officers showed Sutcliffe a picture of the Ripper’s boot print near a body but failed to notice that he was actually wearing the boots in question.

In another blunder, a victim who survived being hit in the head with a hammer, Marcella Claxton, was able to help police produce an image of the suspect that later proved to be accurate. But her testimony was discounted by police, who thought she was not a Ripper victim because she was not a prostitute, as were some of his other victims. After he was convicted, Sutcliffe spent a long time in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire. He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on November 13. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.” Sutcliffe reportedly suffered from a range of poor health conditions before his death, including heart trouble, diabetes and obesity..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Three Army soldiers, 3 civilians killed during ceasefire violation, infiltration bids by Pak-backed terrorists

Three soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violation by the troops of the neighbouring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri s...

Pak bans online payments for Indian electronic media content: report

Pakistan goverment has asked Pakistani banks to immediately ban online payments from this country for the subscription of electronic media content from India, according to a media report on Friday. The decision was taken by the Cabinet on N...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of 6 individuals

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and mutual fund holdings of six individuals to recover dues totalling over Rs 55 lakh. These defaulters are --Ankit Rajendra Sanchaniya, Bhavesh Prakash Pabari, Pardeep ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce back as Cisco, Disney jump after results

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Friday as shares of Disney and Cisco advanced after both reported upbeat quarterly results, but investors remained cautious as many U.S. states imposed restrictions to curb the relentless surge in coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020