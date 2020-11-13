Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland starts 'rolling review' of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

So-called rolling reviews allow drug companies to submit applications for COVID-19 medicinal products before development work is concluded and prior to the availability of complete supporting documentation. U.S. drugmaker Moderna said this week that it has enough data for a first interim analysis of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes that initial results will be released soon.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:37 IST
Switzerland starts 'rolling review' of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland has begun a rolling review of Moderna's, COVID-19 vaccine candidate so it can give it a speedy approval should it pass muster in clinical trials, the country's drug regulator said on Friday.

Regulator Swissmedic is already scrutinizing the progress of experimental vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca as well as Pfizer and BioNTech SE in similar rolling reviews. So-called rolling reviews allow drug companies to submit applications for COVID-19 medicinal products before development work is concluded and prior to the availability of complete supporting documentation.

U.S. drugmaker Moderna said this week that it has enough data for a first interim analysis of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes that initial results will be released soon. Interim trial data from Pfizer and BioNTech released on Monday indicated that its vaccine candidate was more than 90% effective.

"Swissmedic can thus obtain an initial picture of the benefit-risk profile of the vaccine candidates before the authorisation studies are completed," Swissmedic said in a statement about the rolling review. "This accelerates the review process while at the same time preserving the same level of careful checking of all requirements relating to safety, efficacy and quality."

As part of the review, Swissmedic said it was working with other drug regulators around the world. Switzerland has already set aside 400 million Swiss francs ($437 million) to buy COVID-19 vaccines and reserved a total of about 16 million doses of the shots being developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech. ($1 = 0.9148 Swiss francs)

Also Read: Moderna says preparing for launch of experimental coronavirus vaccine

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

Polish bishops defended St. John Paul II on Friday against evidence that he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians, seeking to salvage a papal legacy that has been badly tarnished by his inaction on ...

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine projects backed by the Canadian government

Quebecs Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its ...

Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Diwali

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, saying the festival is a reminder that there is a need to constantly quell demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony in society. In his message, he said Dee...

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu to collaborate on 'Ludo 2', other projects

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick Ludo, producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie. Basu a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020