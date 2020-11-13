Left Menu
4 held for selling firecrackers in Delhi

Four people have been arrested for selling firecrackers, he said, adding that 85.33  kg of firecrackers have been recovered from them. The police on Friday also registered three cases for bursting firecrackers, including one in east and two in northwest parts of Delhi. Fifteen cases have been registered and six people arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers, they said.

13-11-2020
The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four people and registered cases against them for selling firecrackers, officials said. Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight. "Among the four cases, one was registered in east district, one in Shahdara, one in northwest and another in west," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said.  Four people have been arrested for selling firecrackers, he said, adding that 85.33  kg of firecrackers have been recovered from them.

The police on Friday also registered three cases for bursting firecrackers, including one in east and two in northwest parts of Delhi.  Three people have been arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers in east and northwest Delhi, a senior police officer said. According to police, till Friday, police have so far registered 38 cases and arrested 41 people for allegedly selling firecrackers. A total of 2,956.692 kg of firecrackers have been seized. Fifteen cases have been registered and six people arrested for allegedly bursting firecrackers, they said. PTI AMP TDS TDS

