Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns

But leaders in much of the country are proceeding with caution, aware that Americans are already fatigued by virus-related disruptions. Indeed, after Osterholm made his comments, a number of Biden's task force members went out to publicly disavow lockdown possibilities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 12:06 IST
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology. Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden faces a decision unlike any other incoming president: whether to back a short-term national lockdown to finally arrest a raging pandemic. For now, it's a question the president-elect would prefer to avoid. In the week since he defeated President Donald Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear a mask and view the coronavirus as a threat that has no regard for political ideology.

But the debate has been livelier among members of the coronavirus advisory board Biden announced this week. One member, Dr Michael Osterholm, suggested a four- to six-week lockdown with financial aid for Americans whose livelihoods would be affected. He later walked back his remarks and was rebutted by two other members of the panel who said a widespread lockdown shouldn't be under consideration. That's a sign of the tough dynamic Biden will face when he is inaugurated in January. He campaigned as a more responsible steward of America's public health than President Donald Trump is and has been blunt about the challenges that lie ahead for the country, warning of a "dark winter" as cases spike.

But talk of lockdowns is especially sensitive. For one, they're nearly impossible for a president to enact on his own, requiring bipartisan support from state and local officials. But more broadly, they're a political flashpoint that could undermine Biden's efforts to unify a deeply divided country. "It would create a backlash," said Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who added that such a move could make the situation worse if people don't comply with restrictions. "Lockdowns can have consequences that diminish the value of such an approach." During his first public appearance since losing the election, Trump noted on Friday that he wouldn't support a lockdown. The president, who has yet to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, would likely reinforce that message to his loyal supporters once he's left office.

Still, the pandemic's toll continues to escalate. The coronavirus is blamed for 10.6 million confirmed infections and almost a quarter-million deaths in the U.S., with the closely watched University of Washington model projecting nearly 439,000 dead by March 1. Deaths have climbed to about 1,000 a day on average.

New cases per day are soaring, shattering records over and over and reaching an all-time high on Thursday of over 153,000. Several states are beginning to bring back some of the restrictions first imposed during the spring. But leaders in much of the country are proceeding with caution, aware that Americans are already fatigued by virus-related disruptions.

Indeed, after Osterholm made his comments, a number of Biden's task force members went out to publicly disavow lockdown possibilities. Dr Vivek Murthy, the former U.S. surgeon general who's serving as one of the co-chairs on Biden's coronavirus advisory board, said the group is looking at a "series of restrictions that we dial up or down" based on the severity of the virus in a given region. "We're not in a place where we're saying shut the whole country down. We've got to be more targeted," Murthy said on ABC's "Good Morning America." "If we don't do that, what you're going to find is that people will become even more fatigued. Schools won't be open to children and the economy will be hit harder, so we've got to follow science, but we've also got to be more precise." Speaking on CNBC, Dr Celine Grounder, an infectious-disease specialist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and another task force member, said that, "as a group, really the consensus is that we need a more nuanced approach." "We can be much more targeted geographically. We can also be more targeted in terms of what we close," she said.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to make testing free and widely available; to hire thousands of health workers to help implement contact tracing programs; and to instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert-informed guidelines to businesses, schools and local officials on reopening in regions where they've closed. To prepare for possible surges in cases, he'd prepare Department of Defense resources to provide medical facility capacity, logistical support and doctors and other medical personnel if necessary. Biden would also use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment to help alleviate shortages at hospitals.

But Biden himself fueled some of the confusion about his stance on lockdowns during the campaign. He initially told ABC he would "listen to the scientists" if they advised him to shut down the country, and then took a more nuanced position. "There's going to be no need, in my view, to be able to shut down the whole economy," he said at a town hall in September.

Even if a nationwide lockdown made sense, polling shows that Americans' appetite for a closure warning. Gallup found that only 49 per cent of Americans said they'd be "very likely" to comply with a monthlong stay-at-home order because of an outbreak of the virus. A full third said they'd be very or somewhat unlikely to comply with such an order.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a Lakshmi Pujan to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in t...

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020