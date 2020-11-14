Virus can't infect Diwali spirit at Mumbai hospitals

Hospitals in Mumbai are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, but it is not stopping them from lighting diyas on Diwali. Doctors, nurses and patients -- all are celebrating the festival.

Strings of coloured light bulbs have been hung at some hospitals. There are also Rangoli designs and decorations of marigold flowers, and of course, the Diwali "faral" (sweets and savouries). A doctor from the government-run Kasturba hospital said wards have been lit by strings of light bulbs, and Rangolis have been made at the gates.

At the `Jumbo' COVID-19 treatment facility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Bandra Kurla Complex, boxes of traditional Maharashtrian Diwali treats, including laddoos, chakali and shankar-pali, were distributed. "We are also serving sweets to the patients who are under treatment," said Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of the facility.

As of Friday, Mumbai had recorded 2,68,404 coronavirus cases including 10,539 deaths. There are 10,181 active cases.