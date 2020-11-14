Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water cannon fired at Frankfurt anti-lockdown rally

And Baden-Wuerttemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann told daily Augsburger Allgemeine that relaxing lockdown measures at Christmas would be possible only if the rate of new infections decreases in a significant way. Germany reported a rise of confirmed coronavirus cases by 22,461 to a total 775,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 22:25 IST
Water cannon fired at Frankfurt anti-lockdown rally

German police fired water cannon during an anti-lockdown rally in Frankfurt on Saturday and eventually broke up the gathering as rules like wearing masks and socially distancing were not observed. About 600 people from the loosely organized Querdenker movement that opposes the government’s measures to halt the rise in coronavirus infections took to the streets in Frankfurt.

Police used water cannon to free up the route of the rally, which was blocked several times by about 300 people protesting against the Querdenkers. A police spokesman said the rally was broken up after protesters repeatedly disregarded rules on wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other.

Meanwhile, leading politicians said any quick relaxation of the country's November lockdown was unlikely. Germany has imposed measures dubbed a "lockdown light" to rein in a second wave of the pandemic. While restaurants are closed, schools and shops so far remain open. Health Minister Jens Spahn said at an online event of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party that hard weeks, possibly even months, lie ahead.

"It takes a very long time even with very severe measures (to get infection rates down)", Spahn said, pointing to the Southern German Berchtesgaden district, which has been in a full lock-down since Oct. 20. Bavaria's conservative Prime Minister Markus Soeder said that he does not expect any lockdown rules to be eased before the end of November.

"Whether they need to be extended? Possibly, we will see," he said, adding that decisions would be taken depending how the pandemic evolves in the next two weeks. And Baden-Wuerttemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann told daily Augsburger Allgemeine that relaxing lockdown measures at Christmas would be possible only if the rate of new infections decreases in a significant way.

Germany reported a rise of confirmed coronavirus cases by 22,461 to a total 775,556, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 178 to 12,378.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It wa...

Pakistan claims India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabads continued support to cross border terrorist...

WRAPUP 3-Trump supporters march in Washington to support his false election claims

Thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens vict...

Austria orders three-week lockdown to rein in surging coronavirus cases

Austria on Saturday ordered a three-week lockdown in a last-ditch effort to bring surging coronavirus cases under control and relieve the stress on the health service in time for retailers to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. The country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020