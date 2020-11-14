Left Menu
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,500-mark; 902 new cases reported

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday as 15 more people succumbed to the infection, while 902 new cases pushed the tally to 3,07,906, a health official said. Five fresh fatalities were reported in Sundergarh, four in Khurda, two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri, he said. The fresh fatalities have pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,510, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2020 22:47 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday as 15 more people succumbed to the infection, while 902 new cases pushed the tally to 3,07,906, a health official said. As many as 1,271 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,96,516, he said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients stands at 96.30 per cent.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.49 per cent, the official said. Five fresh fatalities were reported in Sundergarh, four in Khurda, two in Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and Puri, he said.

The fresh fatalities have pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,510, the official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 263, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (124), he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said. As many as 523 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Mayurbhanj district reported the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Sundergarh (85) and Cuttack (70), the official said. Odisha now has 9,827 active coronavirus cases. The number has plummeted below 10,000 for the first time in several months, he said.

The state has so far tested over 52.19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,830 on Friday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.9 per cent, the official said.

