Bengal reports 3,823 new COVID-19 cases, 53 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,28,498 on Saturday as 3,823 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Fifty-three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 7,610, it said.

A record 4,479 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 3,90,096, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 91.04 per cent, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 836, followed by North 24 Parganas (820) and South 24 Parganas (228), the bulletin said. The metropolis and North 24 Parganas district reported 13 fresh fatalities each, followed by Howrah (five) and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly (two each), the bulletin said.

Forty-five of the 53 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. The state now has 30,792 active coronavirus cases, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested 51.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,127 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added..